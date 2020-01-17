Forget iPhone 11, new Apple iPhone 12 may be high on performance

Apple's new phone is expected to pack some power performance this year. The new A14 chipset will be powering the 2020 iPhones. A new report suggests that the iPhone 12 series could be as powerful as the new 15-inch MacBook Pro.

As per MacWorld's Jason Cross, the A14 chipset could be built on the 5nm process which would be a big leap from the 7nm process. It would also make the A14, the first 5nm commercial chipset. 5nm chipsets are said to run either 15% faster at the same power as 7nm chipsets or use 30% less power at the same performance level.

The A15 chipsets could also have up to 15 billion transistors. This would give space for a third big core on the A15 which would also increase multithreaded performance. Cross says it won't be surprised if the A15's Geekbench 5 multi-core score even reaches 5,000 making its performance at par with high-end laptops like the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Graphics performance would also see a leap by up to 50% for the graphic-intensive games. One of Apple's primary focuses is the Neural Engine which is set to get an upgrade in the A14. Apple could integrate Neural Engine cores in the A14 chipset and make architectural improvements as well.

This year Apple may also use LPDDR5 RAM on the iPhone 12 series, at least on the high-end models. Samsung's Galaxy S20 series may be the first phones with the LPDDR5 RAM. As for the 2020 iPhones, reports suggest the high-end 6-inch iPhone and the 6.7-inch iPhone will house 6GB of RAM. The low-end iPhone models will have 4GB of RAM.

There are high chances that Apple's 2020 iPhones will have 5G support with notable analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo reiterating the same on multiple occasions. The A14 chipset will probably feature Qualcomm's X55 modem for 5G support on the new 2020 iPhones.