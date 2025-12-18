DMK An ‘Evil Force’, TVK A ‘Clean Alternative’: Vijay’s Sharp Attack At First Tamil Nadu Rally After Karur Tragedy

Actor-turned-politician Vijay launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK at a public gathering in Erode, branding the party an “evil force” and presenting his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as a “clean and pure force” ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The rally marked his first major public appearance in the state following the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives.

Accusing the DMK government of poor governance, broken promises and corruption, Vijay said the ruling party had failed on key fronts including jobs, public safety, irrigation, farmer welfare and economic development. Drawing on cultural symbolism, he spoke about the significance of turmeric in Tamil tradition, linking Erode’s identity and agricultural legacy to positive beginnings and moral strength.

Highlighting irrigation issues, Vijay referred to the historic Kaalingarayan canal and recalled a local legend to underline the importance of collective effort and sacrifice. He said the trust shown by the people of Erode gave him strength and confidence, despite what he described as attempts by rivals to derail his political journey through conspiracies.

Vijay stressed that his bond with the people was long-standing, spanning over three decades since he entered cinema, and said public support would not waver. Interacting with the crowd, he sought their assurance and said the response he received would remain unforgettable.

Invoking social reformer Periyar, Vijay called him the driving force behind Tamil Nadu’s ideological transformation, while crediting leaders like Anna and MGR for shaping electoral strategies. He warned against using Periyar’s name for personal gain, calling such actions both a political and ideological betrayal.

Taking aim at the DMK’s election promises, Vijay questioned the lack of progress on commitments such as banning NEET and waiving education loans. He alleged corruption in procurement processes, criticised the absence of fair pricing for turmeric, and demanded better support for farmers, including seed distribution.

Raising environmental and economic concerns, Vijay accused the government of failing to deliver on river-linking promises and cautioned against excessive sand mining. He also highlighted pending dues for weavers, high power tariffs affecting MSMEs, and vacant government posts, questioning the claims of a “model government.”

Responding to criticism that his speeches sounded like film dialogues, Vijay said the length or style of his speeches did not matter, reiterating that he avoided derogatory politics by choice. He clarified earlier remarks on welfare schemes, saying he supported benefits for people but opposed disrespectful labelling.

Questioning claims of progress, Vijay asked whether women were truly safe, why student dropouts continued, and why unemployment persisted. Reiterating his stance, he said his views reflected the people’s character and asserted that the 2026 elections would bring significant change. He also hinted at more political leaders joining TVK, calling former minister Sengottaiyan’s entry into the party a major boost.