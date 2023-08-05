Friendship Day 2023: Unveiling Affordable Tech Gifts for This Special Day

Friendship Day brings a profound opportunity to revel in the splendour of faithful companionship, paying tribute to the cherished connections that bind us to our dearest friends. It's a time brimming with heartfelt emotions, where we express our profound gratitude, love, and admiration for those who have been with us through laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments, infusing our life's journey with brightness and significance. As we eagerly anticipate this special occasion, let's celebrate friendship by gifting thoughtful presents that convey our affection and embrace the latest tech marvels, forging an even stronger and enduring connection with our beloved friends.

This thoughtful tech gift is the epitome of modernity and innovation, making it the perfect token of appreciation to offer on Friendship Day. By blending technology with heartfelt sentiments, this gift showcases our affection and proves our commitment to staying connected and nurturing the bonds that make our friendships exceptional. Unveiling the tech trendy gift, meticulously selected to strengthen the bonds of friendship:



URBAN Dream







URBAN, the homegrown premium smart wearable brand, has justlaunched it's Luxury Edition Smartwatch ‘Dream’ for women seeking a chic &elegant aesthetic. This smartwatch represents a perfect blend of technology andsophistication, offering a premium classic look and feel. This smartwatch isdesigned keeping in mind today’s modern women who embrace their cultural rootswhile staying fashionable. The URBAN Dream smartwatch complements contemporary Western outfits and traditional Indian attire, exuding chicnessand elegance. Designed to cater to the refined tastes of women, the URBAN Dreamfeatures a 1.32'' Classic round dial and a premium stainless-steel design thatexudes elegance. The metal strap adds a touch of sophistication while ensuringcomfort. Weighing just 50 grams, it feels feather-light on the wrist. Alongwith Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistant, URBAN Dream also boasts over 150Customizable Watch Faces, Multiple sports modes, dedicated sensors for healthmonitoring and more, making it a versatile and stylish accessory for the modernwoman. URBAN Dream comes in dual colours and is available in 2 colour options -Rose Gold and Mystic Silver and is launched at an inaugural price of Rs 3499.



Enbuds 10 True Wireless







Earbuds powered by the JL6983D2 chipset and Bluetooth version 5.1; these earbuds deliver seamless connectivity and exceptional sound quality. With a charging case battery of 300mAh and individual earbud batteries of 30mAh, the Enbuds 10 offers a total playback time of up to 20 hours. The touch control feature, IPX5 sweat resistance rating, and stereo sound further enhance the overall user experience. The cost of the earbuds is Rs 799 on Amazon.



Hammer Active 2.0







The HammerActive 2.0 is a top contender, offering its massive 1.95" IPS display screen, which is the biggest andbrightest in its class. Experience the convenience of Bluetooth callingwith Active 2.0, equipped with a high-quality built-in speaker andmicrophone. The new Active 2.0 smartwatch has various health-trackingfeatures such as blood oxygen, blood pressure, heart rate, breathe training, and temperature. It also has drink water and sedentary reminder, menstrual cycletracking and sleep monitoring to keep your health in check always. In-Built Games,Wireless Charging. Available at a discounted price of Rs 1,849 at Amazon.



GOVO GoBuds 577







Amidst the harmonious symphony of friendship, where music and companionship intertwine, the GOVO GoBuds 577 emerges as the ultimate gift choice. It is perfect for your music-loving friends who share a deep passion for bass and groove together to the rhythm. These extraordinary wireless earbuds are meticulously crafted to deliver an unparalleled audio experience, making them the perfect companions for those seeking an immersive musical escape. With its exceptional bass performance, the GoBuds 577 ensures that every beat resonates deep within, elevating the music listening to an extraordinary level of euphoria. Whether they’re hitting the gym, dancing around the house, or exploring the world, these sleek earbuds offer unparalleled convenience and comfort. By presenting the GOVO GoBuds 577, you bestow upon your music-loving friends a symphony of bass-heavy melodies, allowing them to savour each note and groove endlessly to their favourite tunes. Available on Amazon, these exceptional wireless earbuds come at an affordable introductory price of Rs 1,119. Enfit MAX







Sporting a generous 1.96" screen, it offers a spacious display for seamless navigation. The watch allows Bluetooth calling, enabling users to stay connected without reaching for their smartphones. With over 135 sports modes, fitness enthusiasts can effortlessly track and analyse their workouts, while the extensive library of 100+ watch faces adds a touch of personalization. Equipped with a live heart rate monitor, blood pressure and blood oxygen tracking capabilities, the Enfit MAX ensures users have access to comprehensive health insights. Additional features include camera control, multiple language support, dual screen functionality, voice assistant, and multiple UI mode. This smartwatch is available at Amazon for Rs 1599. UBON Marshal Series PB-SX 201 Power Bank







This Friendship Day, give your friends the gift of convenience and unconditional support, which UBON can provide you with a sleek UBON MarshalSeries PB-SX 201 power bank. With its portable design and 10000 mAh high capacity with Quick charging, he/she can charge his/her devices on the go, ensuring they never run out of battery amid power cuts or official meetings. Whether on a business trip or enjoying outdoor adventures, this thoughtful gift will keep your friend connected and powered up. Show your friends you care with this practically stylish present. you can buy it on the UBON official website, priced at Rs 2099 only. itel Smartwatch 2ES







The itel Smartwatch 2ES is the ideal choice to cherish your friendship and stay connected in style. The itel Smartwatch 2ES boasts a 1.8-inch Big HD IPS display, providing you and your friend with a clear and vibrant viewing experience. With its Bluetooth v5.3 technology, you can easily make calls, share laughter, and create countless memories together using the watch's built-in microphone and speaker. The watch's long-lasting battery life of up to 12 Days ensures that you can stay connected throughout your Friendship Day celebrations without interruption. It's equipped with over 100 stylish watch faces, allowing you and your friend to express your unique personalities and style.



