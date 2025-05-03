From ERP to CBS: Bharuva’s Next Leap into Banking

After ERP, DSM, HIMS of IT , now CBS software of Bharuva Solutions will play a leading role for banking

Empowering India's banking ecosystem through language , intelligence and innovation

New Delhi , 30 April. Bharuva Solutions Pvt Ltd ( BSPL) , the technology arm of Patanjali Group, has launched an AI- powered , multilingual (bilingual) 360° Bharuva announced its strategic entry into the Indian banking sector with the launch of its new banking ERP system. This next-generation platform is designed to revolutionise digital banking by empowering regional , co-operative and small financial institutions with intelligent , inclusive and compliant technology. Bharuva's state-of-the-art CBS platform (b-banking) is aimed at addressing four critical challenges that have long been hindering innovation and inclusiveness in India's banking ecosystem:





1. Language Inclusivity

With India's linguistic diversity , most banking services are limited to English. BSPL 's bilingual solution allows banks to serve customers in both English and their local language , e.g. , Gujarati in Gujarat , Punjabi in Punjab - ensuring ease of access and use for all citizens.

2. More Security

The platform incorporates cutting-edge AI and cybersecurity protocols to provide comprehensive security for data , transactions, and digital interactions .

3. Process Efficiency

This banking system is designed for end-to-end banking transformation , the system has strong capabilities including API banking , MIS, HRMS, ERP modules , AML tools, and workflow automation for seamless operations and compliance.

4. Regulatory Compliance

Official Languages ​​Act , 1963 And fully aligned with the Supreme Court directives , this solution ensures compliance with government mandates for bilingual software in financial institutions.

Expressing his commitment towards technological inclusion, Acharya Balkrishna Ji, Founder and Managing Director, Patanjali Group said that India is a country of many languages , yet our banking infrastructure operates primarily in English leaving the majority isolated. Bharuva Solutions is launching a transformational product that is technologically superior , functionally comprehensive and linguistically inclusive , compliant with the Official Languages ​​Act 1963. is aligned with.”

“ In this age of AI and machine learning , it is time that our rural , semi-urban , cooperative and small finance institutions get access to technology at par with public and private sector banks. This initiative is a step towards empowering India in every sense.” To realize this vision , Bharuva Solutions has partnered with Natural Support Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd., an experienced company in the bilingual banking space , which has been in operation since 1999. ₹ 5,000 for surround products like ALM , LOS, MIS etc Has achieved the efficiency of automating more than bank branches.

Bharuva and Natural Support Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. aim to provide a comprehensive “Bank in a Box” solution that combines frontend excellence with a powerful backend infrastructure with an all-in-one platform. It seamlessly integrates with Core Banking System ( CBS) , and supports services like Internet & Mobile Banking , AI- powered Search , eKYC, CKYC, PFMS Integration , SMS Banking , KCC IS Portal , AML, HRMS, CSS, MIS, DSS and backend processes like ERP, HRMS etc.

This comprehensive offering is designed to enable digital transformation for State Cooperative Banks , District Central Cooperative Banks , Urban Cooperative Banks , NBFCs and other financial institutions across India and international markets , especially in regions with multilingual banking needs.