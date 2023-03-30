Galaxy F14 5G with Segment-only Features, goes on sale in India

Galaxy F14 5G, Samsung's latest F series smartphone, goes on sale in India starting today. The stylish, new addition to the popular Galaxy F series comes with segment-only features that set it apart from its predecessors and give a superior smartphone experience to aspirational Gen Z consumers.



Galaxy F14 5G is a powerful smartphone that comes with Exynos 1330 chipset, a segment-only 5nm processor that enables users to multi-task and play games seamlessly. Its 6000mAh battery, also a segment-only feature, provides up to 2 days of battery life and is supported by 25W Super-fast charging technology. The phone supports 13 5G bands, which allows for lightning-fast download and streaming speeds. Galaxy F14 5G comes with a 6.6" Full HD+ 90Hz display which provides an immersive viewing experience. The display comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5, which lets users stay worry free.



Galaxy F14 5G supports Secure Folder for enhanced security & privacy when it comes to storing personal data & applications. It comes with One UI 5 based on Android 13. Samsung will provide up to 2 generations of OS upgrades and up to 4 years of security updates for Galaxy F14 5G, ensuring users always have the latest features and are always secured.

Galaxy F14 5G also supports the Voice Focus feature & Samsung Wallet for providing an all-in-one application for storing your financial applications, personal IDs, and other confidential documents.

Memory Variants, Price and Availability

Available in 3 stunning colours - O.M.G. Black, G.O.A.T. Green, and B.A.E. Purple - Galaxy F14 5G will go on sale at 12 noon today. It will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores.

As an introductory offer, Galaxy F14 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of INR 12,990 for the 4+128GB and INR 14,490 for the 6+128GB variant with select bank cards.