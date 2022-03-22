Galaxy S22 Ultra sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ at #EpicUnboxing event

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has broken all the rules in the #EpicUnboxing event. Samsung is now the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ holder for most people unboxing the epic smartphone simultaneously in multiple places.

As part of the #EpicUnboxing event, more than 1,800 customers in 17 cities across the country came together to unbox the highly anticipated Galaxy S22 Ultra, all at the same time.

These special customers also got access to limited edition boxes containing Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 along with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Limited Edition Galaxy S22 Ultra box also contains a special thank you note on seed paper to strengthen Samsung India's commitment to a sustainable future.

Participants also received a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Certificate of Participation, something not many people can boast about! Unsurprisingly, the atmosphere of the event was unmatched by any smartphone launch seen in the recent past.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has already created quite a stir in the market as the first S Series flagship phone integrated with the power of Samsung's versatile S Pen. The smartphone has recorded more than 100,000 pre-orders within days of its launch.

"The #EpicUnboxing event aimed to bring together the best of Galaxy on a scale never seen before and drive active customer engagement, giving early-bird customers the chance to be a part of this mega event.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first Samsung Galaxy S Series phone integrated with the power of the S Pen. It fits perfectly on the phone, making it easy to position it to write, draw or control your phone and charge it too. In addition, its improved latency in this model makes its use perfect: it feels like taking notes on paper with a pen. With the touch of a screen, these can be converted into readable text, and you can also use the Air Actions feature to control your phone remotely.

The other main USP of this flagship is its professional-grade cameras capable of a feature called Nightography that matches the fps rate to your surroundings for vivid, high-quality video even at night. With massive pixel sensors and shape-shifting pixels, this phone has Galaxy's most advanced camera yet, with the power of the pro kit in a handheld device that lets you shoot at night without sacrificing quality. Tags: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, #EpicUnboxing event, Samsung, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS