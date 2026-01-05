Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Hints at Apple-Inspired Design Shift

Samsung appears to be preparing a noticeable design refresh for its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Ahead of the expected launch of the Galaxy S26 series, fresh leaks suggest that the South Korean tech giant could be borrowing a few design cues from Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

According to a recent leak shared by well-known tipster Ice Universe on X, Samsung may be planning to move away from titanium for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The tipster revealed a list of alleged colour variants for the device — Black Shadow, White Shadow, Galactial Blue, and Ultraviolet. What stands out is the absence of the word “Titanium” in these colour names, a detail that has sparked speculation about a possible change in frame material.

Samsung has relied on titanium frames for its Ultra models since the Galaxy S24 Ultra, positioning them as premium and durable devices. However, the new leak suggests the company could be opting for a different approach this year. This shift would closely mirror Apple’s recent move, as the iPhone maker reportedly replaced titanium with aluminium in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

There could be practical reasons behind such a decision. While titanium is known for its strength, it is not ideal when it comes to heat dissipation. Aluminium, on the other hand, manages heat more effectively and allows for more expressive and vibrant colour finishes. If the rumours are accurate, Samsung may be prioritising thermal performance and visual appeal over sheer material toughness.

Beyond the frame material, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may also adopt subtle design elements inspired by Apple. Ice Universe claims to have seen the device in person and noted similarities between Samsung’s new camera design and Apple’s upcoming Pro models. The tipster stated, “The new design looks more like the metal rings around the cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro Max,” adding that Samsung’s version could include slimmer metal rings surrounding the camera lenses.

Additional leaks indicate that Samsung could introduce a unified rear camera module on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, resembling the design language seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This would mark a departure from the individually protruding lenses seen on recent Ultra models.

On the hardware front, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in select markets, while other regions may receive Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2600 processor. The phone is also rumoured to feature a built-in privacy screen, up to 60W wired fast charging, and support for Qi2 wireless charging.

As for availability, reports suggest that Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026. Pricing details remain under wraps for now, but for reference, the Galaxy S25 Ultra launched in India at Rs 1,29,999.

While Samsung has not officially confirmed any of these details, the leaks point toward a meaningful design evolution for the Galaxy S26 Ultra — one that blends Samsung’s signature identity with subtle inspiration from its biggest rival.