Google allows Android users to store COVID-19 vaccination card and test results on their phone

Are you done with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine? Finally, you may no longer have to carry a physical certificate to prove your vaccination status. Google is now allowing Android users to store their COVID-19 vaccination cards and test results on their phones. Google announced Wednesday that it has updated its API Passes to allow a secure way to store COVID-19 vaccination card, COVID test results on Android phones. The feature will be rolled out initially for users in the United States, then expanded to other countries.



"Google has updated its Passes API to enable a simple and secure way to store and access COVID vaccination and test cards on Android devices. Starting today, developers from healthcare organizations, government agencies and organizations authorized by public health authorities to distribute COVID vaccines and/or tests will have access to these APIs to create a digital version of COVID vaccination or test information. This will roll out initially in the United States followed by other countries," Google shared in a blog.



Google says that once users store their COVID-related cards on their devices, they can access them through a shortcut on their device's home screen. Users will not need an active internet connection to access their COVID vaccination card. But the Android device must be running Android 5 or later and be Play Protect certified. In addition, it is not mandatory to install the Google Pay application to access the COVID Cards.



Google ensured that Google does not share the user's COVID card information with its third-party services and targeting ads. Only the user can show his card to people the services he wants. Google has no role to play there; it will only help you store the vaccination card on your device. If you want to access your COVID-related cards on multiple devices, you will need to store them on each device manually. Google said it does not keep a copy of the COVID vaccine or user testing information.



Users will need to set up a lock screen to store a COVID card on a device. Google said this is "for added security and to protect the user's personal information. When a user wants to access their COVID Card, they will be asked for the password, pin or biometric method set up for their Android device."