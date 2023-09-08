Google Android 14: Release date and other details

Previously, several leaks suggested that Google could launch Android 14 on September 5, 2023. Now, it is reported that some last-minute changes may have delayed the release date of the new version of Android. For now, the reason for the delay is unknown. However, we can expect it to launch at Google's October event and the new Pixel 8 smartphone launch. Find out what the rumours have to say about the launch of Android 14.

Google Android 14 release date

We have been hearing about Android 14 for months, and it has been reported that the next version may have very few changes. According to a report by Pocket-Lint, device OEMs were expecting the release of the software update this month. However, the release date was delayed, and it is now expected to launch with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro by Google. Launch event, which is scheduled for October 4, 2023.

According to journalist Mishaal Rahman's X publication, the release date delay came at the last moment. Rahman said: "I heard now that the Android 14 source code release has been delayed until next month. This decision appears to have been made very late, as even the OEMs were anticipating the launch to be today."

Google could follow in Apple's footsteps, launching its software and devices together. It is the first time that Google has delayed the launch of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) to align it with the launch of a new Pixel device.

Rahman also suggested that Google did not plan to release its software and devices together, but the change has already been made without explanation. It's a matter of time before we hear anything official from the company during the October launch event.

Now, at Google's October event, two smartphones, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, will be launched, and the new addition will be Android 14 if the rumour turns out to be true.