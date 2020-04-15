Google Company Reduces The Cost Of Pixel 4 And Pixel 4 XL Mobiles

Another good news for all the Google mobile lovers… This tech giant has cut down the price of its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL mobiles and also stated that the sizable process will last until May 9 or until the stock gets over.

According to sources, Google reduces USD 300 on these mobiles and these smartphones will be available on Google Store, Best Buy and Amazon.

Now according to the cut-down rates, Google Pixel 4 mobile will be available at USD 499 which was earlier USD 799. These mobiles come up with 64 GB version. Well, this mobile also has a 90Hz refresh rate and smooth display.

Google has taken this decision as it is going to come up with Pixel 4A mobile which is the successor of Google Pixel 4 mobile.