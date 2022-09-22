Google confirms launch of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India

You read right! Google's upcoming Pixel 7 series will launch in India. Probably. There will be two phones in the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, which the tech giant has confirmed it will unveil at an event it's hosting on October 6. A Flipkart listing shows that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is heading to the Indian market.



Update (time: 7:13 PM): Google has confirmed the news. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is launching in India soon. However, Google will unveil the phones globally on October 6 and has yet to announce the launch date in India.

Notably, Google has yet to confirm the launch of the Pixel 7 series in India. But if you consider Flipkart's trailer, Pixel fans and camera enthusiasts will rejoice. Well, that's clearly because the latest flagship Pixel devices are to be brought to the Indian market - Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. All subsequent phones, including last year's Pixel 6 series, never made it to the Indian market. But it looks like things will change this year, and finally, Indians will experience a flagship Pixel phone after 2018.

Lately, Google hasn't regularly brought its Pixel phones to the Indian market. In recent years, we have only seen a few affordable Pixel phones launch in India, with the latest being the Pixel 6a.

Now, if the Pixel 7 series comes to India, it will compete against the likes of the iPhone 14 and Samsung's Galaxy S22 series. We know everything about the upcoming Pixel phones. Google has officially revealed the design of the Pixel 7 series, and both phones will come with a similar design to the Pixel 6 series. Maybe there will be new colour options to make the Pixel 7 series stand out this time. This year's Pixel phones are also expected to come with the company's latest Tensor chip: Tensor G2, and a few more tweaks on the hardware front.



