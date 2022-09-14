Google core products to have Lock Screen widgets on iOS 16

Google has announced that most of its core products, such as Gmail, Google Chrome, Google Drive, Search, Google News, etc., will have lock screen widgets in iOS 16. However, users will have to wait for them to arrive. These widgets will only be available in the coming weeks. For those wondering how these widgets are different compared to the ones already present in iOS, the big difference is that they are now being placed on the lock screen.



Apple's iOS 16 offers the ability to customize the lock screen further. This includes the ability to change the font style and colour of the time and date, add new and more customizable wallpapers, and more widgets on the lock screen itself. In addition, users can quickly glance at information from the lock screen without having to unlock the device.

According to Google's blog post, written by Susie Wee, vice president of cross-product experiences, Google's search widget will allow users to rely on voice or camera to search from the lock screen. Users can also translate or get homework help through this widget.

Chrome's lock screen widget will also allow users to start a search with their voice or even load up the beloved dinosaur game. In addition, the Google Drive widget will allow users to access featured files or folders with a single tap, while the Maps widget will show the frequent trips a user takes along with estimated travel times. All of this information will be available on your lock screen. The Maps widget will also have a search function to help find restaurants and stores.



Google News will also get a widget with real-time headlines visible at a glance. In addition, users can tap to read more in the app.



More notably, the Gmail widget should attract a lot of users. This will automatically show you the number of new messages in your inbox. Users will also have "the option to customize the widget to see which inbox categories, such as Social or Updates, contain new messages," the blog post notes. Google hasn't confirmed when the widgets will start rolling out to customers.