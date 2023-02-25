Google Docs to get a new look, Drive & Sheets to offer new tools

Google Workspace apps have permeated almost every aspect of our work lives. From Docs to Spreadsheets, each app has helped working professionals around the world. Like most apps, Google is reinventing its utility apps in terms of features and interfaces frequently.

As per a new report, Google is giving its Workspace apps a new makeover. Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides will soon align with Google's Material Design 3. The new design will reportedly borrow heavily from Gmail's recently updated look. It seems that the search giant intends to add more dark tones in the toolbar and comments section to emphasize them in the white design. The Share button will display more rounded edges with the new update.

Google has also improved Drive to make it easy for its users to complete frequent tasks. Users will now be able to see, Share, Download, and Delete multiple files online whenever they hover over a file in Google Drive. The latest interface will also have a search chips option for users to filter by content type, owner, and last modified date. This will allow users faster access to their files.

Google has announced more features to its smart canvas. "We're excited to share more about the innovations in smart canvas—and a refreshed user interface—that collapse the boundaries between apps and streamline the flow of work," said on its blog.

Google has announced more features related to smart chips to help users make data-driven decisions. Smart chips are known to help users with context-setting information directly from Sheets. Now, Google is expanding the types of information and data that can be accessed in Workspace to support various projects. New features, like smart chip data extraction, smart chip placement, and smart chip financing, aim to make the spreadsheet more data efficient.

Google has also introduced features like Calendar Invite Template, Custom Building, Variables, Emoji Voting chips, and third-party smart chip capabilities into its interface. All these updates will be out in the coming weeks.