Google Docs to now automatically add line numbers

Google has introduced a new feature which automatically displays line numbers within Docs that are set to paged mode.



”In addition to previous updates that give you more control over formatting in Google Docs, such as viewing non-printing characters and enhancements to content organisation, we’re introducing the option to display line numbers within Docs that are set to paged mode,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

The numbers are automatically calculated next to each line in the document, and can be configurable for the entire document, a page or a specific section. Moreover, these numbers are preserved when printing.

This feature makes it easier for users to reference specific content positions in documents, particularly when collaborating with others on long or complex content.

The new feature is currently rolling out to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

Moreover, the option does not have admin control, the company said. Last week, the tech giant had announced that it was adding the ’Alt text’ option in the ’Image options’ sidebar of Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drawings.

Earlier this month, the company had announced that it was revamping the ”first open experience” in Docs on Android devices.

With the revamped experience, the Docs app starts in the edit mode.

In June, Google had announced that it was making ’paginated mode’ default on Docs for Android, which sets up the Google Doc with pages and page breaks in the app, enabling a more cohesive visual design between the web and mobile.