Google Domains comes out of beta after seven-plus years

Google Domains, the search giant domain registration service, is losing the beta tag after first launching seven-plus years ago, Google announced on Tuesday. At present, the service is available in 26 countries, and the tech giant says it already has "millions of active registrations."

If one sign up for Google Domains, you can choose from more than 300 different domain endings, have access to "high-performance DNS" (Google says it's the same infrastructure it uses for itself), "24 hours customer support from real people", and much more. The company is also giving a 20 percent discount on "any single domain registration or transfer-in to Google Domains" for new and returning users with the code DOMAINS20.

If you register a domain with Google Domains, you'll still have to create a website to use it. Unsurprisingly, Google suggests its Google Sites product, but it also recommends its "premium partners," which include Wix, Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly, and Bluehost.

Google Domains has been under development for quite some time, first launching in an invite-only beta in June 2014 and opening to a public beta in the US in January 2015. Even Gmail wasn't in the beta version for so long time.