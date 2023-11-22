Google Doodle celebrates Lebanon's Independence Day

Google Doodle celebrates Lebanese Independence Day today with the national flag of Lebanon. On this day in 1943, Lebanon gained independence from the French occupation forces after 80 years of French rule.

Many other countries recognized Lebanon as an independent state in 1941. However, it was not until 1943 that elected Lebanese representatives amended the Constitution, marking the complete end of the French Mandate after almost 80 years of rule over Lebanon. Following this, Lebanese officials were arrested at Rashaya Castle, which unified the nation against the French.

Additionally, widespread protests across Lebanon and global calls pressured French officials to release Lebanese officials arrested on November 22.

The castle, also known as the Citadel of Independence, is highly visited on Independence Day. Citizens see the national monument as a sign of respect, honouring those who sacrificed their lives for the nation and commemorating the hardships suffered on the path to freedom.

Today, the country's citizens participate in other activities, such as attending parades and speeches and savouring traditional dishes such as tabbouleh and kibbeh with family and friends. School students actively participate in patriotic activities and make craft items such as cardboard wreaths adorned with cedar trees similar to the one shown on the flag in today's Google Doodle. The scope of this Doodle covers the entire country of Lebanon.