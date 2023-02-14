Google Doodle: Google celebrates Valentine's Day with a lively doodle

Today on Valentine's Day, Google shared a doodle with moving water drops. The doodle depicts two sad water drops separating dramatically before coming forming a happy heart. Google wrote, "Rain or shine, will you be mine? Today's Valentine's Day Doodle celebrates the most romantic day of the year when people all over the world express affection to their lovers, friends, and partners through gifts, greetings, and more."



It is believed that throughout the Middle Ages, nations like England and France viewed the day as the beginning of the breeding season for birds. They began associating this fact with the idea of love, which led to its celebration. The holiday gained popularity in the 17th century, Google shared.





It is also believed that Saint Valentine, a third-century Roman Catholic priest passed away on February 14, 270 AD. C. inspired the name of Valentine's Day. He is known as the saint of lovers. He is associated with romance, love, and affection. It should be noted that his true identity and history are still unknown.



Whether you take Valentine's Day seriously or not, it's always a good feeling to profess your love to that special someone. Personalized gifts are an excellent option if you want to gift something special to someone close to your heart. The best way to express your care and love to your special one on Valentine's Day than by gifting them a thoughtful and useful gift. Why not gift them some accessories to update their working setup and make their experience more pleasant if they spend a lot of time working on their computer or laptop, especially if your partner works from home?



