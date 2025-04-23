Live
Google Fi Launches $35 Unlimited Essentials Plan with More Data Perks
Google Fi introduces a $35 unlimited plan, boosts data caps across tiers, and expands international 5G access to more countries.
Google Fi is rolling out a new budget-friendly option called the Unlimited Essentials plan, priced at just $35 per month for a single line. This new entry-level plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data, with up to 30GB of high-speed data before speeds are reduced—making it the most affordable unlimited offering in Google Fi’s lineup.
Alongside this launch, Google Fi is also refreshing its existing plans with more value and new names. The Simply Unlimited plan is now called Unlimited Standard, and while it still costs $50 a month, it now includes up to 50GB of high-speed data—up from the previous 35GB. Hotspot tethering has also received a boost, increasing from 5GB to 25GB of high-speed data.
Meanwhile, the top-tier Unlimited Plus plan is being renamed Unlimited Premium. This plan still costs $65 per month for one line, but now offers double the high-speed data—100GB instead of 50GB. However, there's a trade-off: it no longer supports unlimited high-speed hotspot tethering and is now capped at 50GB.
Another big upgrade includes better support for secondary devices. Google Fi now allows users to connect tablets or laptops using a data-only eSIM, which many newer devices like Apple’s latest iPads already support. Previously, users had to rely on physical SIM cards. You can add a device by visiting fi.google.com/account, tapping Manage plan, then Connect your tablet, and scanning a QR code, “at no extra cost.”
Other improvements include expanded international 5G access, now covering over 92 countries for those on the Unlimited Premium and Flexible plans. Additionally, both iPhone and Android users will soon be able to listen to voicemails directly from the Phone app instead of using the Fi app, with that update rolling out “in the coming weeks.”