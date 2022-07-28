Google holds third-party cookie blocking till mid of 2024

We have to wait for at least two years more from getting rid of invasive cookies, fingerprinting, and other technologies that track user information and behaviour across multiple sites for advertising to use Google's preferred set of Privacy Sandbox replacements. Google originally posted its intention to phase out support for third-party tracking cookies in Chrome within two years in early 2020, now about two and a half years ago (and a global pandemic).



In a blog post published, Google Privacy Sandbox Vice President Anthony Chavez writes, "we now intend to begin phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome in the second half of 2024." Regulatory pressure caused an earlier delay that pushed the window to 2023, but its current development approach (if not the underlying technology, so far) has UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) approval, so this could be the last time he's retarded.

Google is testing a new set of APIs (including some you may have heard of, like Fledge or the Topics API) that it says can strike a balance between preserving privacy and continuing to enable the online ad economy that is at the core of Google. of your business. . Developers have access to test APIs on their sites and apps now, and if you're running a beta version of Chrome, it may already be enabled for you.

The plan is to expand the pool of Chrome users who have the Privacy Sandbox APIs enabled to "millions of users worldwide" starting in August and then gradually opt out of more people through the rest of the year and into 2023, giving Publishers and developers of these sites have time to figure out how the technology works before the APIs are "generally available" in Q3 2023. If you're using Chrome, Google says you'll see a prompt with the option to manage your participation every time you're presented with it.