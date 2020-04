Google introduces virtual healthcare options

San Francisco : With COVID-19 lockdown, many people are unable to seek medical advice and keeping this in mind, Google is introducing two new features in Search and Maps "over the coming week" that will make it easier for people to connect to virtual healthcare options.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, many healthcare providers are reducing or stopping in-person visits for a variety of patient needs, from the treatment of chronic conditions to mental health services to evaluating cough and cold symptoms.

Healthcare providers like hospitals, doctors, and mental health professionals in the US can now enter a virtual care offering in their Business Profile, so that people searching for their local provider, for instance, might see a "get online care" link on Search and Maps.

"Clicking this link will take people to that provider's virtual care website where they can find more information, and in many cases, schedule a virtual healthcare visit with a provider," Google said in a statement on Friday.

Health consultations over the phone or by video conference not only help alleviate strain on doctors' offices and emergency rooms but are also recommended as an important way to protect patients and staff against COVID-19.