Google I/O 2022 announced on May 11-12; will be hosted online

Google has made an announcement that it will host its annual developer conference on May 11-12. Just like last year, this year's Google I/O event will be an online event. Announcing via a Twitter post, Sundar Pichai, Google CEO wrote that the event will be broadcast from the Shoreline Amphitheater.



We'll be back live from Shoreline Amphitheatre for this year's #GoogleIO! Join us online May 11-12 https://t.co/KgNKbaLeym pic.twitter.com/NUodJb7UCi — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 16, 2022





In a statement to The Verge, Google spokesman Alex Garcia-Kummert said the event will be live in front of a limited live audience. These may include Googlers as well as some partners. Others will be able to view the event virtually at the I/O site.

Google's annual I/O puzzle is also available on the I/O site. The page also shows the countdown clock for the event, which could be related to the puzzle.

It should be noted that this year's I/O event will be one day shorter. Also, this year it starts on Wednesday, instead of Tuesday. Google is expected to make its biggest software announcements of the year at the event. Google has already released the first developer preview of Android 13. It is rumoured that the company may focus on Android 13. On the hardware front, it remains to be seen if Made by Google will use live streaming to announce new products as it did. in 2019. The buzz has been buzzing with the likely release. Pixel 6a and a Pixel Watch.