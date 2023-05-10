Google I/O 2023: Watch live on Google, and YouTube; what to expect

Google I/O 2023: Google's annual developer conference, where the tech giant presents the new Android operating system and other developments, is already here. This year's Google I/O will be more special as the search engine will showcase its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, alongside the first Pixel tablet. We will see the official launch of the Pixel 7a, which is also coming to our country. Beyond hardware, Google will also share about developments around AI and its Bard generative AI chatbot. The show will begin with a keynote address from CEO Sundar Pichai. After the keynote, there will also be a developer keynote.



Google I/O 2023: How to watch live on Google and YouTube



Google I/O 2023 will occur physically, but fans can watch the keynote live for free. The live stream will be offered on Google and YouTube, and the link is already up because Google has already scheduled the stream. The Google I/O keynote will start at 10:30 p.m., and then the developer-focused keynote will start. Unlike Apple's WWDC, Google I/O keynotes are usually lengthy, often lasting over an hour. This year, Google is expected to introduce many products and services. Therefore, we can expect the show to be long.

Google I/O 2023: What to expect

While Google will be displaying some of its first-gen products, Indian fans and users can rejoice at the launch of the Pixel 7a. Google has already disclosed that the phone will go on sale on Flipkart on May 11. The Pixel 7a may be a game changer for the enterprise in the mid-budget segment, usually dominated by Samsung, Oppo, and OnePlus. The Pixel 7a may cost around Rs 45,000, and the phone would have a new chipset (Tensor G2). There will also be some screen, battery and camera upgrades.

Perhaps the show's highlight will be the Google Pixel Fold, Google's answer to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Oppo Find N2. Google has already revealed the design, and the phone has a relatively wider screen than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It will also feature Google Tensor G2 SoC technology featured in the Pixel 7 series. The Pixel Fold's rear camera module has three sensors. There could be a wide camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto camera. Since it's a Google phone, we can expect a custom Android OS for this form factor.

The Pixel tablet can also come with the same custom operating system. Since tablets are mostly screens, we expect Google to use a 10-inch screen with all the main software support for a good viewing experience. The tablet may cost around Rs 50,000, but its launch in India seems highly unlikely.



