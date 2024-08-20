Google is NOT Discontinuing Fitbit Smartwatches

Recently, Google found itself at the centre of rumours that it discontinued its popular Fitbit smartwatches, including the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa. Speculation began after the launch of the Google Pixel Watch 3, leading many to wonder if the tech giant was planning to phase out the Fitbit smartwatch line in favour of its Pixel Watch. However, Google has now clarified the rumours.

The rumours started with a TechRadar report, which claimed that Google had decided to stop producing Fitbit smartwatches and would focus only on fitness trackers under the Fitbit brand. The article suggested that Google's Pixel Watch series would become the company's leading smartwatch offering, leaving Fitbit smartwatches behind. This report spread quickly, causing concern among Fitbit users who rely on these devices for health and fitness tracking.

But Google has denied these claims. In a statement, a company spokesperson told Ars Technica that the reports are "not correct" and claimed that Google remains committed to the Fitbit brand and its users. The spokesperson highlighted that many of the health and fitness features found in the new Pixel Watch 3 are based on Fitbit technology. This shows that Fitbit innovation remains very much present in Google's wearable technology strategy.

In addition to denying the discontinuation of Fitbit smartwatches, Google recently launched the Fitbit Ace LTE, a smartwatch designed for children. This new product launch indicates that Google is still investing in the Fitbit brand and plans to keep it relevant in the market.

While Google did not provide specific details about future Fitbit Sense or Versa models, the company assured users that they had not abandoned these famous product lines. Instead, they hinted that more exciting developments and new products are in the works for Fitbit, indicating that the brand will continue to play a vital role in Google's wearable tech offerings. For now, Fitbit users can rest easy knowing that their favourite smartwatches aren't going anywhere. Google's commitment to Fitbit remains strong, and the company seems determined to continue innovating in the wearable tech space. As the market for smartwatches and fitness trackers evolves, Fitbit fans can look forward to more updates and new products that will help them stay connected and healthy.



