Google launches new Chromebook Plus with AI powers: All details

Google has introduced a new category of Chromebooks known as Chromebook Plus. These laptops are designed to increase productivity and come with specific hardware requirements. Starting pricing for Chromebook Plus devices, produced by Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo, starts at $399.



Chromebook Plus: Specifications

Google has set minimum hardware specifications for Chromebook Plus to ensure the smooth operation of productivity software and AI-powered features. Here is a summary of these specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i3 12th Gen or above, or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series or above

Storage: 128GB or higher

RAM: 8GB or more

Webcam: 1080p or better with Temporal Noise Reduction

Display: Full HD IPS or superior quality enhancements to Chromebook Plus

Google is adding valuable video conferencing features to Chromebook Plus devices. A dedicated control panel at the bottom of the system allows users to quickly mute/unmute the microphone and activate/deactivate the camera. Expanding the menu reveals AI-powered features such as enhanced lighting, noise cancellation, background blur, and live subtitles. Additionally, automatic file syncing is enabled for Google Drive, ensuring easy access to files even without an internet connection.

Associations and subscriptions

Google is collaborating with Adobe and LumaTouch to provide software such as Photoshop, Adobe Express, and LumaFusion. New Chromebook Plus buyers will enjoy three months of Photoshop and Express subscriptions for free. Additionally, all new Chromebook Plus devices will have a three-month subscription to Nvidia's Priority GeForce NOW tier cloud gaming service.

Upcoming AI-powered features

In line with its AI integration strategy, Google will introduce AI-powered features to Chromebook Plus, including a writing assistant that can work on multiple websites. Additionally, users can create AI-generated wallpapers based on prompts, a previously announced feature for Android.

Google Photos updates

Google Photos is getting various updates on Chromebook Plus, including Magic Eraser for object removal, HDR, portrait blur, and automatic movie creation from photos and videos. While some of these features may be compatible with other Chromebooks, Google has indicated that they will initially be exclusive to the Plus category.

Software updates

Google has expanded its 10-year offering of software updates for Chromebooks to include older devices that meet the Chromebook Plus profile. This ensures longevity and continued support for Chromebook users.

The initial wave of Chromebook Plus devices, priced at $399, will be launched by Asus, Acer, HP and Lenovo. These devices are available in foldable and detachable two-in-one format and will go on sale starting October 8. European and Canadian customers can order Chromebook Plus devices the next day.