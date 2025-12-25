Google Lets Users Change Their Gmail Address, Keeping Old Email as Alias

Google is preparing to roll out a long-awaited feature that allows users to change their “@gmail.com” email address, a move that could transform how people manage their accounts. According to a Google support page, the company is “gradually rolling out” a new process that enables users to update their Google Account email address even if it ends with “@gmail.com”. Previously, this option was restricted to users with third-party email addresses.

How the Gmail Address Change Works

Details from the support page reveal that users will soon have the flexibility to switch their existing “@gmail.com” address to a new one with a different username, while retaining the same Google Account. This means that users no longer need to create an entirely new account to update their email address.

Google clarified that once a user changes their Gmail address, the old email will automatically become an alias. “This means emails sent to both the old and new Gmail addresses will arrive in the same inbox,” Google explained. Users will also be able to sign in to popular Google services such as Gmail, YouTube, Maps, Drive, and Google Play using either the old or new email address.

Importantly, Google reassured users that their data will remain untouched during this process. Photos, emails, messages, and other files associated with the account will stay intact. Additionally, the old Gmail address will remain owned by the user and cannot be claimed by anyone else.

Limits and Restrictions

While the update is convenient, there are some restrictions. Users cannot change or delete their new Gmail address for 12 months after making the update. Each account can only change its “@gmail.com” address three times, allowing a maximum of four Gmail addresses per account. Some older services, such as Calendar events created before the change, may still display the previous email address.

Gradual Rollout

Although the feature is not yet available for all users, Google stated that it is gradually rolling out access. Once live, users will be able to update their Gmail address directly from the “My Account” settings page, making account management smoother and more flexible than ever.

This new feature signals Google’s ongoing commitment to user convenience, giving Gmail users more control over their accounts while ensuring seamless access to existing data and services.