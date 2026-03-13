Google Maps Gets Conversational Upgrade with Gemini-Powered “Ask Maps”

Google is reshaping how people interact with digital navigation by introducing a new artificial intelligence feature inside Google Maps. The company has rolled out Ask Maps, a conversational tool powered by its Gemini AI models, enabling users to ask real-world questions in natural language and receive direct, context-aware responses within the app.

For years, Google Maps has relied largely on keyword-based searches. Users typically typed in a destination, scrolled through nearby listings, and then decided where to go. With Ask Maps, that experience becomes far more intuitive. Instead of fragmented searches, people can now speak to the app as they would to another person—asking detailed, multi-part questions and getting structured answers instantly.

The feature is designed to handle layered requests in a single prompt. For instance, someone traveling to Connaught Place can ask whether driving or taking the metro would be faster at that moment and also request suggestions for a coffee stop along the route. Ask Maps compares live traffic conditions and estimated travel times, then recommends suitable cafés situated conveniently on the way.

According to Google, the system generates answers using information already available within Google Maps. The platform currently hosts data on more than 300 million locations worldwide and draws from a vast ecosystem of reviews, photos, ratings, and updates contributed by over 500 million users. This deep pool of real-world input allows the AI to provide responses that feel practical rather than generic.

The Gemini integration significantly expands the app’s ability to understand complex or uncommon queries—requests that previously required multiple searches or manual filtering. Users can now ask where to find a nearby public washroom, a spot to quickly charge a phone, or a restaurant that fits specific personal preferences. The AI interprets intent, scans reviews and images, and surfaces tailored recommendations.

Google has explained in its blog post that someone meeting friends could ask Maps to suggest a vegetarian restaurant located between two neighbourhoods that has a cosy setting and availability for a group later in the evening. The system would then examine user reviews and other data to recommend suitable places.

"You can also follow up with, Which of these would be easiest to park in? Ask Maps will highlight important insights and insider tips from real people and web content, such as most popular vegetarian appetizers, matchday environment, valet parking availability, and more," the company said.

The rollout of Ask Maps has already begun in both the United States and India across Android and iOS devices. At launch, the feature supports English, with Hindi language support expected in a future update. Google has also confirmed that desktop access is in development.

With this upgrade, Google Maps moves beyond navigation and closer to becoming a real-time travel assistant—one that understands context, preferences, and everyday needs through conversation.