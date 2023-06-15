Google Maps gets three new features: Check out

As described in a search giant blog post, Google has introduced several new features for Google Maps. Here are details about these new features:



Glanceable directions

Google is introducing a new "Glanceable directions" feature in Google Maps. This feature allows users to conveniently track the progress of their trip directly from the lock screen or route overview. By accepting and requesting directions to their destination, users can easily stay informed about up-to-date estimated times of arrival (ETA) and upcoming turns. Previously, this information was only accessible in full navigation mode. Google will automatically update the trip if users take an alternate route. Glanceable's directions will gradually roll out globally this month and will be available for walking, biking, and driving modes on Android and iOS devices.

Updates to Recent

Google has implemented a feature in Google Maps that allows users to save places to their Recent Highlights, even when they close the Google Maps window. The purpose of this feature is to enable users to take breaks from planning their trips and come back later without losing their progress.

According to Christina Tong, a senior product manager for Google Maps, users can delete places they've already viewed, plan multiple trips simultaneously, and share a selection of sites (such as attractions or hotels) with fellow travellers to gather their input. Once users have determined the locations they want to visit, they can choose three or more destinations, click "directions," and Google Maps will generate a custom route encompassing all selected stops. This route will be saved in the user's Recents section.

Immersive View

Google has recently introduced Immersive View in four additional cities, namely Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence and Venice. Additionally, the company is expanding this feature to include more than 500 renowned landmarks worldwide. Using advanced artificial intelligence technology, Immersive View combines vast images to build a multidimensional perspective of various locations, accompanied by reliable information presented in layers.