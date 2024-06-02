  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Google Meet now lets you use features like polls, Q&A during live streams on mobile

Google Meet now lets you use features like polls, Q&A during live streams on mobile
x
Highlights

To make it easier for users to interact with people during a live stream, Google has rolled out features like "polls, Q&A, and reactions" on its video...

To make it easier for users to interact with people during a live stream, Google has rolled out features like "polls, Q&A, and reactions" on its video conferencing app Meet for mobile devices.

According to the tech giant, if users join a live stream from the Google Meet Android or iOS app, they can use these features "when they're available".

In addition, the company noted that this update is applicable for "ultra-low latency live streams" only, the standard live streaming experience remains the same.

According to the tech giant, the 'Q&A' feature in Meet will offer an easy way to better engage audiences and help them get their questions answered, both at work and in school, whereas 'polls' can be used to identify topics that need more discussion or test understanding of the meeting content.

Meanwhile, Google has introduced new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features for its Chromebook Plus laptops that will allow users to chat with Gemini, reimagine photos and others.

Starting at $350, Chromebook Plus devices provide additional AI features such as industry-leading security, Google apps, and extended battery life.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X