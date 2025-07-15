Google Offers Pixel 8 Pro for $599 With Free Pixel Watch 2

If you’re eyeing a new phone, Google’s current Pixel 8 Pro deal might just seal the deal. The unlocked 128GB Pixel 8 Pro is now available for $599 at the Google Store — just $100 more than the Pixel 9A. But the extra cost brings clear benefits.

Its upgraded camera setup, featuring a standout 5x telephoto lens, and premium build quality make it a worthy step up. Plus, Google is throwing in a free Pixel Watch 2 with LTE and a phone case at no extra cost.

“The Pixel 8 Pro launched in late 2023, meaning it has just a little over five years of OS updates left before it’s no longer supported.” So, there’s still plenty of life left. The phone’s 120Hz OLED display can drop to 1Hz when idle, thanks to its always-on display tech, helping preserve battery life.

One thing to note — the matte-textured glass back might feel slippery in hand, as Allison Johnson pointed out, so the included case will come in handy.