Google Photos Adds AI ‘Edit by Asking’ Feature with Pixel 10 Launch

Google is taking photo editing to a whole new level with the launch of its latest smartphones—the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Alongside the hardware, the company has rolled out a major upgrade to its Photos app: an artificial intelligence-powered tool called edit by asking.

Unveiled at the annual Made by Google event, this feature makes image editing as simple as speaking to your phone. Instead of manually tweaking brightness, contrast, or cropping, users can now describe what they want in plain language, and Google Photos will instantly carry out the edits.

For example, a command like “remove the people in the background” or “fix the lighting” will trigger the AI to make adjustments automatically. Even for those who don’t know how to edit photos, a request as simple as “make it better” will prompt the system to enhance the picture on its own.

The feature is powered by Google’s Gemini AI model, which understands natural instructions and applies changes in real time. According to Google, the system can handle routine edits like adjusting colors or removing distractions, while also offering more creative options such as changing backgrounds, restoring old photos, or even adding playful elements like sunglasses or party hats. Importantly, the app also supports follow-up commands, meaning users can refine edits step by step until they are satisfied with the result.

Currently, edit by asking will be exclusive to the Pixel 10 series in the United States. However, Google confirmed that the feature will gradually expand to more devices worldwide in the coming months.

Beyond editing, Google has also introduced a significant step toward accountability and transparency in digital imagery. The Pixel 10 lineup will ship with C2PA Content Credentials—an industry standard designed to show how a photo has been created or modified. This means every photo captured on a Pixel 10 using the default Camera app will carry these credentials, whether or not AI editing tools were used.

When such photos are shared, viewers will be able to check if any edits were applied and, if so, how. By embedding this standard, Google aims to balance innovation with trust, ensuring people know when AI has played a role in image modification.

Google believes this approach will help address growing concerns about photo authenticity in an era when AI-powered tools are becoming increasingly sophisticated. “Every photo captured on a Pixel 10 using the Camera app will carry these credentials, whether or not AI was used in editing,” the company stated.

For now, Pixel 10 users in the US will be the first to experience this new way of editing photos, as the rollout begins with the launch of the devices. With AI-driven simplicity and built-in transparency, Google Photos is positioning itself as not just an editing tool but also a trustworthy platform for the future of digital media.



