Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro to Launch on September 13

Google's next Pixel 6 range is set to launch in the fall, but the tech giant has yet to announce an official launch date. A new leak predicts a release date for these new Google phones. The Pixel 6 series will include the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models and these phones are likely to have a two-tone design with a camera strip running through the back panel that houses various sensors. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is confirmed to work with Google's own Tensor SoC.



Chinese whistleblower Bald Panda (translated) has leaked a possible release date for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The whistleblower claims that the two Google phones may launch on September 13, a day before Apple's supposed launch event. Google has not made any official announcement regarding the release date. Pricing and availability details will be revealed each time the launch takes place. Google has confirmed a fall release for the Pixel 6 series but has yet to announce an exact date.

September seems to be packed with major launch events not only from Apple and Google but also from other vendors such as Xiaomi and Huawei. The insider claims that Xiaomi can present the Mi 11T series on September 15 and that the Huawei Nova 9 press conference can be held on September 29.

Google made the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro official earlier this month, confirming that the two phones will work with the company's own custom SoC called Tensor. The overall design of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the same, with the difference in screen size, camera lenses, and some features. The Pixel 6 series still has a two-tone design with a camera bar on the rear panel. The Pro model features a polished aluminium frame, while the non-Pro model comes with a matte aluminium finish. The Pixel 6 will feature a dual rear camera setup, while the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup. In terms of software, the Pixel 6 series will run Android 12 with Material You Design.





