Google Pixel 7 Discontinued, Available on Flipkart at a Huge Discount

Following the recent launch of the Pixel 9 series, Google has officially discontinued several of its older models, including the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Fold. Despite this, the Pixel 7 remains available on Flipkart with a steep discount, providing an excellent opportunity for those planning to purchase a premium smartphone at a reduced price.



The Pixel 9 series, which includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, made its global debut on August 13, 2024. These new flagship devices will be available in India through Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma, marking Google's continued commitment to bringing its latest technology to Indian consumers. However, with the arrival of these new models, Google has decided to phase out some of its previous-generation smartphones. According to a report by Android Authority, the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro will continue to be available, but the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Fold have been officially discontinued.

Despite being discontinued, the Pixel 7 is presently sold at a heavily discounted price on Flipkart. Originally launched in India at ₹59,999, the Pixel 7 is now listed at just ₹32,999, a significant reduction from its original price. Additionally, Flipkart is offering further discounts for buyers using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, bringing the price down to ₹30,999. Customers can also take advantage of an exchange offer, which could provide up to ₹22,950 off, making the deal even more attractive.

Launched in October 2022, the Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device runs on Android 13 and is known for its camera capabilities, sporting a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. The front camera features a 10.8MP sensor, ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls.

With its advanced features and the current discount, the Google Pixel 7 offers excellent value for those seeking a powerful smartphone experience at a reduced price.