Google Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 launch today: Expected price; How to watch the live stream

Google is all set to host its Made by Google on October 4. Google had previously confirmed that it would launch Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro along with Pixel Watch 2. However, rumours are rife that Google will also introduce Pixel Buds. Pro 2 was also at the event, but no official confirmation has been made about it yet. Although the Pixel 8 series won't come with any major design overhauls, it will feature the new Tensor G3 chipset, an upgrade to the Tensor G2 chipset that powered the Pixel 7 series.

How to watch the Made by Google launch event

The Made by Google launch event will be streamed live on Google's social media site. The event will start at 7:30 p.m. IST and can be seen on Google's website, YouTube channel, or social networks.

Expected Launches: Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2

The upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones are all set to offer an immersive visual experience with their OLED displays. The Pixel 8 features a 6.17-inch display, while the Pixel 8 Pro flaunts a larger 6.8-inch display. Both displays offer a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smoother interactions. Notably, the Pro model abandons its curved design in favour of a flat screen.

Under the hood, the phones will be powered by Google's next-generation Tensor G3 chip. The base Pixel 8 will likely feature 8GB of RAM, while the Pro variant may include 12GB. Interestingly, rumours suggest that the Pixel 8 could receive an impressive seven years of software support, ensuring longevity and security for users.

In the photography department, both phones feature a formidable 50MP primary camera, which promises improved low-light performance compared to their predecessors. The Pixel 8 Pro further upgrades its camera setup with a 48MP ultra-wide lens, while the Pixel 8 opts for a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Both devices support macro focusing for close-up photography. The Pixel 8 Pro also features a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom capability. Both phones feature a 10.5MP front camera for impressive selfies and video calls.

Google's upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro offer stunning displays, powerful Tensor G3 chips, and improved camera capabilities, setting the stage for a compelling smartphone experience.



