Google Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 launch today: Expected price; How to watch the live stream

Google will unveil the Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 in India during its Made by Google event, and rumours also suggest the launch of Pixel Buds Pro 2.
Google is all set to host its Made by Google on October 4. Google had previously confirmed that it would launch Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro along with Pixel Watch 2. However, rumours are rife that Google will also introduce Pixel Buds. Pro 2 was also at the event, but no official confirmation has been made about it yet. Although the Pixel 8 series won't come with any major design overhauls, it will feature the new Tensor G3 chipset, an upgrade to the Tensor G2 chipset that powered the Pixel 7 series.
How to watch the Made by Google launch event
The Made by Google launch event will be streamed live on Google's social media site. The event will start at 7:30 p.m. IST and can be seen on Google's website, YouTube channel, or social networks.
Expected Launches: Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2
The upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones are all set to offer an immersive visual experience with their OLED displays. The Pixel 8 features a 6.17-inch display, while the Pixel 8 Pro flaunts a larger 6.8-inch display. Both displays offer a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smoother interactions. Notably, the Pro model abandons its curved design in favour of a flat screen.
Under the hood, the phones will be powered by Google's next-generation Tensor G3 chip. The base Pixel 8 will likely feature 8GB of RAM, while the Pro variant may include 12GB. Interestingly, rumours suggest that the Pixel 8 could receive an impressive seven years of software support, ensuring longevity and security for users.
In the photography department, both phones feature a formidable 50MP primary camera, which promises improved low-light performance compared to their predecessors. The Pixel 8 Pro further upgrades its camera setup with a 48MP ultra-wide lens, while the Pixel 8 opts for a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Both devices support macro focusing for close-up photography. The Pixel 8 Pro also features a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom capability. Both phones feature a 10.5MP front camera for impressive selfies and video calls.
Google's upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro offer stunning displays, powerful Tensor G3 chips, and improved camera capabilities, setting the stage for a compelling smartphone experience.