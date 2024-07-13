Google Pixel 9 Series Prices Leak Before Launch: What to Expect

Google recently announced the date for its highly anticipated Made by Google event, set for August 13. This event will officially unveil the Google Pixel 9 series of smartphones. Although Google has been tight-lipped about the details, leaks and rumours are already circulating, giving us a glimpse of what to expect.

The Pixel 9 series is expected to include several models: the standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Despite Google's efforts to keep details under wraps, pricing information for these devices in Europe has surfaced online, providing some early insights.

Google Pixel 9: Pricing and Colors

The standard Pixel 9 will come in four distinct colours: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Cosmo (pinkish hue), and Mojito (light green). According to the leaks, the 128 GB variant will be priced at €899 (approximately Rs 80,000), while the 256 GB variant will cost €999 (approximately Rs 88,700). This marks a €100 increase from the Pixel 8, which was priced at €799 for the base model.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: Pricing and Features

The Pixel 9 Pro will also be available in four colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel (sage green), and Pink. The expected prices are €1,099 (approximately Rs 97,500) for the 128 GB model, €1,199 (approximately Rs 1,06,400) for the 256 GB model, and €1,329 (approximately Rs 1,18,000) for the 512 GB model. As a premium offering, the Pixel 9 Pro will feature enhanced camera capabilities and other advanced features compared to the standard Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Pricing and Specifications

For those preferring a larger device, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be available with similar internal specifications as the Pixel 9 Pro but with a larger screen. The pricing for the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to be €1,199 (approximately Rs 1,06,400) for 128 GB, €1,299 (approximately Rs 1,15,300) for 256 GB, €1,429 (approximately Rs 1,26,900) for 512 GB, and €1,689 (approximately Rs 1,50,000) for the 1 TB model. The 1 TB version will be exclusive to the Obsidian colour, while other models will be available in additional colours.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Pricing and Availability

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the successor to the original Pixel Fold, is also expected to be unveiled at the event. This foldable device might come in Obsidian and Porcelain colour options. The expected pricing for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is €1,899 (approximately Rs 1,68,900) for the 256 GB model and €2,029 (approximately Rs 1,80,500) for the 512 GB model.

Price Comparisons and Market Variations

These pricing details, reported by the French publication Dealabs, are likely applicable across Europe. However, it's important to note that prices in euros might vary slightly due to different VAT levels across European countries. Additionally, Indian prices for the devices could be significantly different. Nevertheless, the leaked European prices provide a useful benchmark for what to expect.

Comparing the Pixel 9 series to its predecessor, the Pixel 8, we see a noticeable price increase. The Pixel 8 was more affordable, with its 128 GB model priced €100 less than the Pixel 9. While the Pixel 9 Pro's base model remains similarly priced to the Pixel 8 Pro, higher storage options see slight increases. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, however, is significantly more expensive, with at least a €100 jump over its predecessor.

Anticipation and Speculation

With the official launch just a month away, the excitement and speculation surrounding the Pixel 9 series are likely to intensify. As more information surfaces, we will gain a clearer picture of what Google has in store for its latest smartphones. The Made by Google event on August 13 promises to be a significant moment for tech enthusiasts, as Google reveals its latest advancements in smartphone technology.

In conclusion, the Google Pixel 9 series is set to debut with various models and storage options, reflecting a price increase compared to previous models. As we approach the launch date, anticipation grows for the official unveiling and detailed specifications of these highly awaited devices.