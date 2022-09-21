Google Pixel Event: Google to announce Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch and more

Google will host its last Pixel event on October 6. We have two weeks of time for the event, but some of the leaks of the new devices have started to appear online. Google has confirmed that it will announce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We may also finally see a Google Pixel Watch. The company will also unveil new additions to Nest's smart home portfolio.



The latest Google Pixel event will be streamed live online. Therefore, those interested can watch the event on the "Made by Google" event page or stream it live on Google's official YouTube account. People can also follow India Today Tech to get live updates. The Pixel event will start at around 7:30 p.m. in India. It is currently unknown whether Google will bring the new devices to India. The chances of the Pixel 7 series are pretty unlikely, considering the company stopped releasing flagship phones after the Pixel 3 series. But, Google might also decide to announce the new Pixel phones in India. So far, there is no confirmation on this. Here's everything Google is expected to announce at the Pixel event.

Pixel Series 7

Google will introduce two models: the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Teasers have shown that the new devices will have a similar design to previous models. A horizontal camera module will still be seen on the back of the Pixel phones. Looks like Google has changed the location of the sensors. The main camera and wide-angle sensor on the Pro model will reportedly be brought together. We can expect a third camera that will be placed separately, and it is said that it will be a telephoto lens.

Pixel Watch

We will see the Pixel Watch at this year's Google Pixel event. The details about the Pixel Watch are quite minor. The teaser image shared by Google shows that the smartwatch will have a circular dial and a premium strap. It may offer an OLED display, Samsung's Exynos 9110 SoC, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, and a 300mAh battery. The smartwatch will run on WearOS.