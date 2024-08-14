Google Pixel Watch 3: Key Features, Price and Upgrades Explained

At the Made by Google 2024 event, alongside the highly anticipated Pixel 9 series, Google introduced the Pixel Watch 3 in India. This latest addition to Google’s smartwatch lineup builds on the success of last year's Pixel Watch 2, offering several notable upgrades and new features. The Pixel Watch 3 maintains the classic circular design, crafted from recycled aluminium, and is available in two sizes to cater to different user preferences.



Google Pixel Watch 3: Specifications and Features

The Pixel Watch 3 is available in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes, giving users the flexibility to choose based on their style and comfort. According to Google, the smartwatch is “designed for performance inside and out,” focusing on both fitness and daily routine management. One of the most significant improvements in this generation is the display. The bezels have been reduced by 16% compared to the Pixel Watch 2, resulting in a larger and more immersive screen. The display is now twice as bright, boasting 2000 nits peak brightness, and can dynamically adjust its refresh rate up to 60Hz, ensuring clarity and smoothness in various lighting conditions.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Pixel Watch 3 introduces an advanced run-tracking feature. Users can create personalized running routines that include warm-ups, target paces, heart rate zones, and specific time or distance goals. When paired with the Fitbit app, the watch provides in-depth metrics like cadence, stride length, and vertical oscillation, enabling users to monitor their progress and make necessary adjustments. Additionally, Google’s AI integrates with the watch to offer insightful fitness recommendations, helping users optimize their workouts.

Another new feature is the readiness and cardio load tracking, which helps users gauge their recovery and readiness for future workouts. The Fitbit app also includes a new Morning Brief tab, summarizing key health metrics like sleep quality, readiness scores, weekly exercise goals, heart rate variability, breathing rate, and SpO2 levels. This comprehensive overview allows users to stay on top of their health and fitness effortlessly.

In terms of battery life, the Pixel Watch 3 delivers up to 24 hours of usage with the always-on display enabled. For those who need even more endurance, the Battery Saver mode extends the battery life to up to 36 hours.

Google Pixel Watch 3: Price and Availability

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is priced at ₹39,900 in India, with pre-orders starting on August 14, 2024. This latest smartwatch from Google promises to be a strong contender in the wearable market, offering advanced features and AI-powered insights to help users stay connected and healthy.