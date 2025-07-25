Google Pixel Watch 4 to Debut on August 20 with Faster Charging and Major Design Upgrades

The much-anticipated Google Pixel Watch 4 is set to make its official debut on August 20, and early leaks suggest it could be one of the most practical upgrades the series has seen yet. Although Google has kept official details under wraps, new reports have given fans a clearer idea of what to expect—starting with a completely reworked charging system and a focus on making repairs less of a headache.

According to fresh information from Android Authority, the Pixel Watch 4 will come in two sizes—41mm and 45mm—giving buyers more flexibility when picking the right fit for their wrist. But it’s the new charging setup that’s grabbing the spotlight this time around.

Unlike its predecessors, which used rear-mounted charging pins, the Pixel Watch 4 ditches that setup altogether. Instead, Google has introduced a new side-mounted charging solution, placing two metal contacts on the left side of the watch—directly opposite the digital crown. This small indentation replaces the older back-mounted connectors, leaving the rear side of the watch smooth and uninterrupted.

This design shift does more than just tidy up the look. By freeing up the back panel, Google has made room for a larger and improved sensor array, inherited from the Pixel Watch 3, while also boosting how fast the watch can recharge. Early reports suggest the Pixel Watch 4 will support charging speeds up to 25% faster than previous models—good news for anyone who’s tired of waiting for their smartwatch to top up before they head out the door.

Another thoughtful perk? The side-mounted contacts mean the watch can rest on its side while charging. Whether it’s on a nightstand or your desk at work, you’ll get a clear view of your battery status at a glance—a subtle but practical improvement that daily users will likely appreciate.

However, there’s a trade-off. The new charging design means older Pixel Watch chargers won’t work with this latest version. Instead, buyers will need to use the fresh dock included in the box. As with other Google products, the Pixel Watch 4 won’t come with a USB-C adapter either, but any standard 5W USB-C charger will get the job done.

Google’s tweaks aren’t limited to charging alone. The company is also making moves to improve the Pixel Watch’s historically poor repairability. Previous generations were infamously difficult, if not impossible, to repair. This year, the rear housing will be removable for the first time, letting technicians access the internals more easily for basic fixes. The relocated charging contacts made this improvement possible, marking a clear step forward in user-friendly design.

What once looked like a minor design update is shaping up to be a meaningful overhaul. Between the faster charging times, more convenient bedside ergonomics, and better repair options, the Pixel Watch 4 could finally deliver the balance of sleek design and everyday practicality that Pixel fans have long been waiting for.