Google Play Store bans these dangerous apps; Check out
Millions of phone users have been warned that dangerous apps in the Google Play Store are stuck with viruses. Check out the list of these dangerous apps.
Even after Google's efforts to prevent malicious apps from getting into Google Play Store, many still make it through. Once again, a McAfee security team found several dangerous apps on the Google Play Store that could fill devices with highly intrusive advertisements. These 13 dangerous apps banned on the Google Play Store are mostly phone cleaning apps. Once installed, these apps send annoying ads on devices, block other app windows, display various notifications, create shortcuts, and load websites.
Some apps automatically change their name and icon, making it difficult to track and remove them from a device. Although Google has already banned and removed many of these malicious apps, those who have already downloaded and are using them should remove them now. Also, install reliable anti-virus software and change passwords for all social media and other accounts you have used on your device. Hackers have even plugged these apps on social networking sites that have already been installed more than a million times.
A few days ago, a group of security researchers discovered over 50 dangerous apps riddled with malicious malware that could sign people up for expensive subscription plans without letting them know. The US tech giant removed a batch of 28 adware apps. The apps have already been installed 10 million times worldwide. The apps have already been removed from the Google Play Store.
Check the list of dangerous apps on the Google Play store:
Junk Cleaner - 1M+ downloads
EasyCleaner - 100K+ downloads
Power Doctor - 500K+ downloads
Super Clean - 500K+ downloads
Full Clean - 1M+ downloads
Fingertip Cleaner - 500K+ downloads
Quick Cleaner - 1M+ downloads
Keep Clean - 1M+ downloads
Windy Clean - 500K+ downloads
Carpet Clean - 100K+ downloads
Cool Clean - 500K+ downloads
Strong Clean - 500K+ downloads
Meteor Clean - 100K+ downloads