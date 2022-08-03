Google Play Store bans these dangerous apps; Check out

Even after Google's efforts to prevent malicious apps from getting into Google Play Store, many still make it through. Once again, a McAfee security team found several dangerous apps on the Google Play Store that could fill devices with highly intrusive advertisements. These 13 dangerous apps banned on the Google Play Store are mostly phone cleaning apps. Once installed, these apps send annoying ads on devices, block other app windows, display various notifications, create shortcuts, and load websites.



Some apps automatically change their name and icon, making it difficult to track and remove them from a device. Although Google has already banned and removed many of these malicious apps, those who have already downloaded and are using them should remove them now. Also, install reliable anti-virus software and change passwords for all social media and other accounts you have used on your device. Hackers have even plugged these apps on social networking sites that have already been installed more than a million times.



A few days ago, a group of security researchers discovered over 50 dangerous apps riddled with malicious malware that could sign people up for expensive subscription plans without letting them know. The US tech giant removed a batch of 28 adware apps. The apps have already been installed 10 million times worldwide. The apps have already been removed from the Google Play Store.



Check the list of dangerous apps on the Google Play store:



Junk Cleaner - 1M+ downloads



EasyCleaner - 100K+ downloads



Power Doctor - 500K+ downloads



Super Clean - 500K+ downloads

Full Clean - 1M+ downloads

Fingertip Cleaner - 500K+ downloads



Quick Cleaner - 1M+ downloads



Keep Clean - 1M+ downloads



Windy Clean - 500K+ downloads



Carpet Clean - 100K+ downloads



Cool Clean - 500K+ downloads



Strong Clean - 500K+ downloads



Meteor Clean - 100K+ downloads