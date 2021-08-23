Google Removes 8 Malicious Apps from Play Store; Uninstall right now

Search giant Google has now removed 8 malicious apps from its Play Store that actually presented themselves as cryptocurrency cloud mining apps. Names include BitFunds, Bitcoin Miner, Bitcoin, Bitcoin (BTC), and more. Cryptocurrency mining has received a lot of eyes these days and with increasing interest, there are also many evil eyes entering the picture. This means that these hackers are using this growing public interest in cryptocurrencies to scam innocent netizens and force them to install fake apps on their smartphones that contain dangerous malware and adware.



The biggest advantage is that Google has now identified these malicious apps and removed them from the Play Store. These applications disguised as genuine applications were giving good returns on investments in cloud mining operations.

According to security firm Trend Micro, these malicious apps were found to trick users into viewing ads, paying for subscription services that have an average monthly fee of $ 15 (Rs 1115 approx.), And paying for increased mining capabilities. without getting anything in return.

Find these 8 malicious apps that Google has removed from the Play Store:

BitFunds – Crypto Cloud Mining Bitcoin Miner – Cloud Mining Bitcoin (BTC) – Pool Mining Cloud Wallet Crypto Holic – Bitcoin Cloud Mining Daily Bitcoin Rewards – Cloud Based Mining System Bitcoin 2021 MineBit Pro - Crypto Cloud Mining & BTC miner Ethereum (ETH) - Pool Mining Cloud