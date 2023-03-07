Google rolls out a new UI for Google Drive, docs, and more

Google has begun to roll out an updated user interface for Google Drive, documents, sheets and slides that must be adapted to their Material Design 3 language. Applications still work the same way they used to, but Google writes in an advertisement publication that should now be a little more "simplified", with less disorder and some improvements and additions.

When writing about the update when it was announced in February, my colleague Jay Peters said it is similar to Gmail's new look, which makes sense since Google says he is trying to "streamline core collaboration journeys across our products."

The most important news for today is that it will begin to appear in the wild. If you have noticed something looks a bit different while you write or work on a spreadsheet, that's why.

Google says that it will be implemented in the next 15 days for users in fast-launch domains and that everyone should have it before March 25. The company says it will reach the entire Workspace, personal users, and the people still in their legacy G Suite Basic and Business plans.