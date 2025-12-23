Google Signals Green Card Restart for H-1B Workers in 2026 After Two-Year Pause

After nearly two years of uncertainty, thousands of Google employees working in the United States on temporary visas may finally see progress toward permanent residency. The technology giant has informed staff that it plans to significantly scale up its green card sponsorship efforts in 2026, bringing renewed hope to H-1B visa holders whose applications were stalled amid layoffs and tighter immigration scrutiny.

According to an internal company newsletter circulated in December, Google said it will begin “ramping up” PERM applications next year for employees who meet specific eligibility criteria. PERM, short for Program Electronic Review Management, is a mandatory step in the US employment-based green card process. It requires employers to prove that hiring a foreign worker will not harm job opportunities or wages for US workers and that no qualified American candidates are available for the role.

Employees who qualify for the process can expect outreach from Google’s external immigration law firms as early as the first quarter of 2026, the memo stated. While Google has not made a public announcement, Business Insider reviewed the internal communication. A company spokesperson declined to comment on the development.

The timing of the move is significant. Over the past year, foreign workers in the US tech sector have faced growing challenges, including higher visa fees, extended processing delays, and evolving immigration policies. Google’s legal advisers had even warned visa-holding employees against international travel due to what they described as serious delays in visa stamping, further heightening anxiety around job security and legal status.

Google had largely paused PERM filings in January 2023, coinciding with layoffs that affected about 12,000 employees globally. Other major tech firms, such as Amazon and Meta, adopted similar approaches during that period. With a surge of laid-off professionals in the job market, it became harder for companies to justify sponsoring foreign workers under PERM rules, which require evidence that no qualified US workers are available.

Although Google reportedly continued filing PERM applications for a limited number of employees over the past year, the 2026 plan represents a much broader restart of the programme. According to a source familiar with the matter, this marks a clear expansion compared to the cautious approach seen recently.

However, the opportunity will not extend automatically to all visa-holding employees. The internal memo outlines strict eligibility requirements. One key condition is that the role must require a formal degree and prior work experience, in line with PERM regulations.

Work location is another crucial factor. Employees must be based out of a Google office to qualify. The company clarified that remote employees would need to relocate to be considered. “Remote Googlers must agree to transfer to an office to be PERM eligible,” the document stated.

Performance and seniority also matter. Employees at Level 3 or below are considered less likely to qualify, according to the memo. Additionally, only employees in good standing will be considered. This includes meeting internal performance benchmarks. “Googlers must have a MI rating or higher to be eligible for PERM,” the memo said, referring to Google’s “moderate impact” performance rating.

For many H-1B professionals, especially those from countries facing long green card backlogs, Google’s plan offers cautious optimism after years of waiting.