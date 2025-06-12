Google to Limit Pixel 6A Battery Capacity Over Overheating Concerns

In response to growing concerns over overheating, Google is rolling out a mandatory software update to certain Pixel 6A smartphones that will limit battery capacity and charging performance after the device has reached 400 charge cycles.

“A subset of Pixel 6A phones will require a mandatory software update to reduce the risk of potential battery overheating,” said Google spokesperson Alex Moriconi. “The update will enable battery management features that will reduce capacity and charging performance after the battery reaches 400 charge cycles. We’ll contact impacted customers next month; with all the information they need to address the issue.”

This move mirrors a similar update Google issued earlier this year for the Pixel 4A, which also saw battery capacity lowered to reduce the risk of overheating. The issue gained urgency after Android Authority highlighted two separate incidents involving Pixel 6A units catching fire, including one alarming case where a user on Reddit reported the phone “spontaneously combusted in the middle of the night.”

Adding to the credibility of these concerns, code discovered in the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 update referenced a warning for Pixel 6A users about “a potential battery overheating issue” and directed them to a support link—g.co/pixel/6abattery— which has yet to go live.

In a related development, Google previously announced an extended repair program in April for Pixel 7A models experiencing battery swelling, reflecting the company’s broader efforts to manage battery-related risks across its Pixel lineup.



