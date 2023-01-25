Google to restrict installing outdated apps from Play Store

Google is working on Android 14 and may release it soon. The new mobile operating system will bring new features and advanced security. However, Google will also restrict some users from installing apps if they update to Android 14. Here's why.

Google is adjusting and restructuring its guidelines for the Google Play Store, ensuring that Android developers keep their apps up to date with the latest versions of Android and follow security measures on the platform. In recent guidelines, Google also mentioned that newly listed apps on the Play Store would need to target Android 12 or later. After that, soon Google will also block the installation of apps targeting outdated Android versions.

According to a 9 to 5 Google report, the tech giant will completely block the installation of apps that target Android version 11 or earlier. With this, Google plans to reduce the spread of malware that can be linked to apps.

The report further cites Google's recently released code change and reveals that with Android 14, Google will make API requirements more stringent. Therefore, users will not be able to install any outdated applications. Notably, this change with Android 14 would prevent users from downloading specific APK files or downloading the same app from any other app store.

"New apps must target Android 12 (API level 31) or higher; except for Wear OS apps, which must target Android 11 (API level 30) or higher. Starting in January 2023, app updates must target Android 12 or higher and adjust for behavioural changes in Android 12; except for Wear OS apps, which must target Android 11 or higher," Google's blog post on the update reads. Google Play target API level requirement.

Initially, Android 14 will restrict and block only those apps that target older versions of Android. However, in the future, Google plans to upgrade to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow). However, the device manufacturers to decide the threshold for outdated apps or whether to enable them.

Many developers clarifies that some malware apps target older versions of Android to bypass protections that only apply to new apps. By blocking outdated apps, Google plans to curb the spread of malware apps on Android.

Users must keep their system updated with the latest software update. New updates, like the upcoming Android 14, are developed to improve phone security and help protect your data and devices from cyberattacks. Mobile app developers should also update their apps with support for the latest operating system to improve app security and stability. New Android updates also help app developers access new features, allowing them to improve the user interface of apps further.