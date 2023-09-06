Google updates the Android Brand with a New Logo and a 3D Robot

Google has released a significant redesign for the Assistant At a Glance widget and added new features to Google Wallet, Android Auto, and Google Fit. In addition, it has also introduced a new 3D Android logo.

Google has introduced a series of new updates to the Android operating system and a new logo and typography for its Android brand to modernize it. Lately, Google has been aggressively rolling out updates for all its products. Previously, the focus was on its Workspace and Search Generated Experience (SGE) apps, but now Google is focusing on its Android operating system ahead of the release of Android 14. New features include a redesigned At-a-Glance Assistant widget and new features for Google Wallet, Android Auto and Google Fit. Let's take a look.

Android Auto

New communication apps are coming to Android Auto soon. With the addition of Cisco Webex and Zoom, users will be able to start and join audio conference calls and explore meeting schedules from their car screens. Active calls can be managed through Android Auto, so travellers can mute their microphone when needed and end the call when finished right from the car's dashboard.

The Android brand gets a new logo and typeface

In its blog post, Google announced the new logo and typeface, saying, "We're sharing an update to our visual identity that better represents our Android community, and it's also a lot of fun." The new bugdroid logo now has a 3D avatar and elements inspired by its Material design. The Android font has also changed and now uses a capital A for the logo instead of all lowercase letters. The stylization was also done so the Android logo looks similar to the Google logo.

"The bugdroid — the face and most identifiable element of the Android robot — now appears with more dimension and a lot more character. As a visual signifier of our brand, we wanted the bugdroid to appear as dynamic as Android. We've also updated the robot's full-body appearance to ensure it can easily transition between digital and real-life environments, making it a versatile and reliable companion across channels, platforms and contexts," the blog adds. The new logo and brand will be launched later this year. It is expected to be seen with the Android 14 update.

The Assistant At a Glance widget gets redesigned

In a separate blog post, Google announced that the Assistant At a Glance widget will now be powered by AI to deliver helpful information such as highly accurate weather alerts, dynamic trip updates, and upcoming event reminders on the home screen. You also get a new Material You redesign that allows the weather app to be prominently displayed as an M3 on the right side of the screen, with text on the right. The new redesign is the same one currently available on Google Pixel devices.

Additionally, the Image Q&A feature in Lookout will allow users to ask Google questions about images in written or verbal format. It is an AI visual model created natively by Google. The app also supports 11 new languages, including Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, bringing the total number of supported languages to 34.

Google Wallet

Google Wallet is also getting a new feature called Pass photo import. According to the blog, "You can scan passes that have a barcode or QR code, such as gym or library cards. Simply upload an image of the pass to store a secure digital version in your Google Wallet".

Google Fit

Finally, Google Fit gets activity and sleep data on personal routines as part of this release. To get started, users can add sleep times and sleep start times to their excellent morning routine. Then, they have to say to the Assistant, "Hey, Google, good morning," they can hear a summary of their sleep stats in the morning.