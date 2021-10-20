Google's Pixel 6 comes with just three years of Android updates - not five

For the first time ever, Google's new phones are powered by a Google-designed chip, giving the company an Apple-like level of control over the inner workings of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. But if you expected that That would mean they would also get an Apple-like level of new OS updates, the company is pouring some cold water on that. Google's support page shows that it only promises to offer Android updates until October 2024 (via Android Police), a total of three years after launch.



"Users will still get at least 3 years of OS updates, after which we're committing to ensure that Pixels will stay up-to-date and secure," said Google. "The frequency and categories of updates will depend on the capabilities and needs of the hardware."

While Google prominently announced during its keynote address on Tuesday that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would receive five years of security updates, two more years! - It seems that Android version updates (such as Android 11, Android 12, etc.) are another story. And while Google technically says it will offer new versions of Android until "at least" October 2024, historically the company has not gone beyond those kinds of promises. Meanwhile, the six-year-old iPhone 6S recently received an update to iOS 15.