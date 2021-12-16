Government Warning: Update Your Apple Watch, iPhone, MacBook Immediately

The IT ministry, through the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In), has issued a "high severity" advisory for those who use Apple products such as iPhone, MacBook, Watch, and Apple TV. CERT-In recommends that users update to the latest version of the software, as several security issues have been found in Apple products. Not updating to the latest version can cause your iPhone or other Apple devices to be tracked or some malware to be delivered remotely.



"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could be exploited by an attacker to gain elevated privileges, bypass security restriction, execute arbitrary code and disclose sensitive information on the targeted system," said CERT-In in its advisory.



Vulnerabilities in Apple products are due to improper memory handling, state management, input validation, checks, file metadata handling, state handling, limit checking, blocking, restrictions sandboxing, access restrictions, permission logic, running JavaScript in a scripting dictionary, and misconfiguration in Bluetooth.



"An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by convincing the user to run a maliciously crafted application. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to bypass security restriction," it added.



The new iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 are available for iPad mini 4 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

Apple also cautions that analyzing a maliciously crafted image or audio file may lead to the disclosure of user information if users do not update. As for MacBooks, the device can be "passively tracked via BSSID".

Apple has fixed many CVEs in the latest version of its software for its products. If you use any Apple device, it is highly recommended that you go to Settings and hit the update button.