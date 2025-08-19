Grammarly Introduces Eight AI Agents to Transform Student and Workplace Writing

Grammarly, long known as a trusted grammar and spelling assistant, is now stepping into a much larger role in academic and workplace writing. On Tuesday, the company introduced eight new AI-powered agents designed to help students and professionals manage every stage of the writing process—from brainstorming to final review.

The tools are available within “docs”, Grammarly’s AI-native writing platform built on Coda technology. With this launch, Grammarly is expanding its mission beyond simple proofreading, aiming to prepare the next generation for a workplace where AI literacy will be as crucial as subject expertise.

“We created many of these agents with students in mind because they’re the first generation entering a job market where employers expect both subject expertise and AI fluency,” said Grammarly CEO Shishir Mehrotra while announcing the update. “These agents help with everything from finding credible sources to predicting reader reactions.”

A New Kind of Academic Assistant

Among the newly launched features, the AI grader stands out as one of the most impactful tools. It evaluates student papers against assignment rubrics, offering detailed feedback similar to what a professor might provide. More importantly, it can even predict the grade a student might receive, allowing them to refine their work before submission.

Jenny Maxwell, Head of Grammarly for Education, stressed that the goal is to support learning, not replace it. “Students today need AI that enhances their capabilities without undermining their learning,” she explained. “By teaching students how to work effectively with AI now, we’re preparing them for a workplace where AI literacy will be essential.”

Tools Beyond Grammar Checking

Grammarly’s AI agents address multiple aspects of writing. The reader reactions agent helps students anticipate questions or concerns from readers, sharpening arguments and communication clarity. The proofreader agent polishes text with in-line suggestions, while the paraphrase agent adjusts tone and style for different audiences.

For research assignments, the citation finder agent automatically generates properly formatted references, reducing the stress of citation errors. Meanwhile, the expert review agent offers subject-specific insights, ensuring essays are both accurate and well-structured.

Support for Educators Too

The launch isn’t just geared toward students. Grammarly has also rolled out tools tailored for educators, including a plagiarism checker agent, which scans across academic papers, published works, and websites, and an AI detector agent, which identifies the likelihood that a text was AI-generated. For now, these two tools are exclusive to Grammarly Pro, but they will expand to Enterprise and Education users later this year.

Accessible for All Users

Perhaps the biggest advantage is accessibility. All eight AI agents are being rolled out at no additional cost for Free and Pro Grammarly users, giving millions immediate access to advanced writing support.

Grammarly’s CEO called the update “just the beginning” of the company’s journey into AI agents. With plans to introduce more specialized tools, Grammarly is positioning itself as not just a grammar assistant, but a comprehensive AI partner for academic and professional writing.