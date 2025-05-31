Gree AC Timer Settings – How to Set Sleep & Timer Mode?

Gree Air Conditioners come with smart features that make your life easier and save energy too. Two of the most useful features are the Timer and Sleep Mode. In this blog, we'll explain how to use the timer and sleep functions on your Gree AC remote – step by step.

What is the Timer Function in Gree AC?

The Timer Function allows you to set your AC to turn ON or OFF automatically at a specific time. It’s perfect for:

Automatically turning off the AC while you sleep

Turning it on before you arrive home or wake up

Saving electricity by avoiding unnecessary usage

How to Set Timer ON in Gree AC?

Here’s how you can set the AC to turn ON automatically:

Point the remote at the indoor unit.

Press the "TIMER ON" button on the remote.

Use the up/down arrow buttons to set the time (e.g., 2 hours later).

Press "TIMER ON" again to confirm.

The AC will turn ON after the set time.

How to Set Timer OFF in Gree AC?

If you want your Gree AC to turn OFF automatically, follow these steps:

Press the "TIMER OFF" button.

Set the desired time using the arrows (e.g., after 6 hours).

Press "TIMER OFF" again to confirm.

This is useful when sleeping or leaving the house.

What is Sleep Mode in Gree AC?

Sleep Mode is designed to adjust the room temperature slightly during the night for better comfort and energy savings. It works like this:

In cooling mode, the temperature increases by 1°C every hour (up to 2°C).

In heating mode, the temperature decreases slightly.

It helps you sleep comfortably without getting too cold and also reduces your electricity bill.

How to Activate Sleep Mode in Gree AC?

Turn on the AC.

Press the "SLEEP" button on the remote.

A sleep icon will appear on the screen.

To deactivate, press the "SLEEP" button again.

Can You Use Timer and Sleep Mode Together?

Yes! You can use both together. For example:

Turn on Sleep Mode for comfort at night.

Set a Timer OFF for 6 hours to save power.

This way, you’ll sleep better and save energy too.

Final Tips

Always check the remote screen to confirm the timer or sleep settings.

If your remote has a digital screen, look for icons like a clock or moon.

Use these features daily to reduce your electricity bill!