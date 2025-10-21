GTA 6 Release Date, Features Explained in Simple Term

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will release on May 26, 2026. Fans are very excited and have been waiting for years.

The new game may have big changes in gameplay and the world. Rumors say it could have a multi-state map, letting players travel between cities, beaches, oceans, and small towns. Leaked videos show some of these areas.

NPCs (non-player characters) may act like real people. They could follow daily routines, react to players, and even call the police if a crime happens. This would make the game world feel alive and realistic.

The game might also have a smart police system. If NPCs report crimes, police could respond realistically. Weather changes may also affect the gameplay and NPC actions.

Some fans are worried about the price, rumored at $80–100 (₹7,000–₹9,000). Another feature, like refuelling vehicles, may slow down the fast gameplay GTA is known for. Story twists, like betrayal between characters Jason and Lucia, are also being discussed.

Even with rumors and uncertainties, GTA 6 is highly anticipated on social media, gaming forums, and news. Early official news from Rockstar could create huge excitement among fans.