HMD to Launch Its First Smartphone in India This Month: Details

For many 90s kids, Nokia holds a special place in their hearts as a dominant player in the Indian smartphone market. Now, HMD, the company that once produced these iconic Nokia phones, is preparing to launch its first smartphone in India. Initially codenamed "Arrow," the device is set to debut under a new name due to legal issues. While the exact launch date hasn't been confirmed, a report from 91 Mobiles hints at a possible unveiling event on July 25.

HMD, a Finnish company, has been teasing this new smartphone for some time. Early rumours suggested that the HMD Arrow might be a rebranded version of the HMD Pulse, which has been available in Europe since April. The Pulse, priced at EUR 140 (approximately Rs 12,460), comes in three colours: Atmos Blue, Dreamy Pink, and Meteor Black. It features Android 14, a 6.65-inch HD+ LCD screen with 600 nits peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate, and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chip. The Pulse also includes a 13-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

However, recent leaks suggest that the upcoming HMD phone might be more than just a rebranded Pulse. Reports indicate a new model with a fresh design, 5G support, enhanced camera capabilities, upgraded specifications, and a new chipset. This hints that HMD is aiming to make a strong entry into the Indian market with a competitively priced device, potentially retailing for under Rs 20,000. Such a price point would position the new HMD phone against popular models like the CMF Phone 1, Moto G85 5G, Lava Blaze X, and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

HMD's decision to change the "Arrow" name followed a user contest on X (formerly Twitter) that selected it as the winning entry. Despite this, HMD assures that contest participants will still receive their prizes. The company has kept the new name a secret, promising to reveal it in the coming days.

As the launch date nears, anticipation is building around what HMD's first smartphone for the Indian market will offer. Based on the specifications of the HMD Pulse, the new device is expected to feature similar or enhanced features to appeal to Indian consumers. The addition of 5G connectivity and upgraded hardware could make it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.

With the launch event just around the corner, more details about the device's specifications, pricing, and availability are expected to emerge soon. Tech enthusiasts and loyal Nokia fans are eagerly waiting to see what HMD has in store for the Indian market.